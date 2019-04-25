Jio GigaFiber to offer broadband-landline-TV combo for Rs 600 a month: Report

Jio GigaFiber is reportedly set to bring a broadband-landline-TV combo service that will cost almost half of what rivals charge for similar services. According to a Mint report, which cites sources, Reliance Jio is expected to price its initial GigaFiber package at Rs 600 per month which will combine the broadband service with landline service and television service.

As of now, the Jio GigaFiber is in pilot-testing mode with the service available in select regions (New Delhi and Mumbai). The service is providing 100GB of data at 100mbps for free except for Rs 4,500 one-time deposit for a router.

The report adds that several benefits will be included under the triple combo like 600 channels, seven-day catch-up option, landline, as well as 100 mbps broadband. While the triple combo package will cost Rs 600, tariff for those who wish to add other smart home services could go up to Rs 1,000 a month.

Reliance Jio is expected to add the telephone and television service to the GigaFiber in the next three months. Jio will be providing the combo of the three services free for a year.

The landline service of Jio will come with unlimited calling facility. Jio’s television service will be an Internet Protocol Television service where TV channels will be streamed over the internet. The GigaFiber router can be used for running internet services on multiple devices at 1 Gbps speed while the set-top box will be for television services.

Other features of the broadband-landline-TV combo service will include voice-activated virtual assistant, multi-party video conferencing, virtual reality gaming and shopping, and smart home solutions. As per the report, Reliance Jio will offer the option to connect 40 devices to its smart home network for up to Rs 1,000.

Jio GigaFiber is an optical-based home broadband service, which was launched in August, last year. The GigaFiber FTTH came up with two services — Jio GigaFiber router and the Jio GigaTV set-top box — and was launched in 1,400 cities.