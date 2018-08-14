Reliance Jio GigaFiber registration starts August 15: How to book, plans, expected pricing, etc

Reliance Jio GigaFiber registrations will begin on August 15. Here’s all you need to know the high-speed broadband service. Reliance Jio GigaFiber registrations will begin on August 15. Here’s all you need to know the high-speed broadband service.

Starting August 15, consumers can register their interest to get Jio GigaFiber fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service. Jio GigaFiber is pitched as an all-in-one solution that takes care of broadband, IPTV, landline, virtual reality gaming, and beyond. This is the first time the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is venturing into the broadband market. There’s a hype around Jio GigaFiber and naturally, people are interested to know more about the highly-anticipated broadband service. But Jio’s high-speed broadband service also brings with it a lot of questions. Here’s everything you need to know about Jio GigaFiber.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber registrations to kick-start on August 15

Reliance Jio GigaFiber registrations will begin on August 15, but this is merely a formality. This means consumers will not get access to the service after showing your interest. It totally depends on the city and locality where the service is currently being offered. In fact, the company has already clarified that it will prioritise the rollout of the Jio GigaFiber in those localities based on the interest it has received from registrations. Jio claims it wants to extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities.

To register your interest in the JioGigaFiber broadband service, simply visit MyJio app or Jio.com. The registration is free of cost. Users will be prompted to enter their name, address, email account, and other details.

Reliance Jio GigaGiber service could start at Rs 500 per month

Although Jio hasn’t commented on the proposed plans, many believe the service could start from as low as Rs 500 per month. The Economic Times claims Jio’s highly-ambitious broadband service will launch with plans priced as low as Rs 500 per month. That’s 50 per cent lower than the current rates charged by other leading broadband service providers for similar services.

In case users would like to try the broadband service (again, it entirely depends on the availability of the service in your area), they can do so by paying Rs 4,500 as a one-time security deposit. As part of the trial, users are entitled to get 100GB of monthly data for 90 days at 100Mbps speed.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber will be an all-in-one service

Those who will subscribe to Jio GigaFiber will get an access to a router and JioGigaTV. The Jio GigaRouter is designed to provide a high-speed internet connectivity with speeds up to 1Gbps. The second device is a set-up-box, dubbed the JioGigaTV. The set-up-box will give access to over 600 plus channels, thousands of movies, and millions of songs. It is evidently a 4K-ready streaming box with a bundled remote control that lets you search for any content using voice commands.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber will be more than a regular broadband service. Think Jio GigaFiber as an amalgamation of broadband, IPTV, landline, video conferencing, and virtual reality rolled into one. With Jio GigaFiber, the company wants to get into the smart home market as well. It plans to sell a number of accessories for your smart home which includes smart cameras, smart bulbs, IR blasters, smoke detectors, TV cameras, video dongles, and more. Jio claims all these connected accessories can be controlled by its MyJio app.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber commercial rollout expected to happen in November

An ET report claims Reliance is looking to kick-start a commercial rollout of JioGigaFiber before Diwali. The plan is to roll out the service in the metros and about 80 top tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The report, however, adds that the availability of the service will also depend on the volume of consumer registrations starting August 15, which is tomorrow.

