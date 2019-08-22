Reliance Jio gained 82.6 lakh subscribers in June, with Airtel and Vodfone Idea losing

Reliance Jio has added over 82.6 lakh subscribers in June, whereas, Vodafone Idea and Airtel seem to have lost 41.45 lakh and 29,883 subscribers, respectively according to data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The only other telecom service provider to gain subscribers was the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), which added 2.66 lakh subscribers.

Advertising

The number of telecom service subscribers has increased from 1,183.15 million to 1,186.63 million in June in India, which is a monthly growth rate of 0.29 per cent.

Urban subscription has also increased from 674.66 million to 675.58 million in June with a growth rate of 0.14 per cent. Whereas, the rural subscription also increased from 508.49 million to 511.05 million with a growth rate of 0.50 per cent.

To recall, Reliance Jio notched 81.80 lakh additions to its network back in May. According to the data, Vodafone Idea is currently leading and has a subscriber market share of 32.9 per cent, followed by Reliance Jio with a 28.42 per cent market share. Bharti Airtel comes in at the third position with 27.49 per cent market share.

Advertising

Also Read: What Jio Fiber will add to Mukesh Ambani’s Jio empire

A key metric used to reflect the number of active users on a mobile network called Visitor Location Register showed that Bharti Airtel has 98.5 per cent active users, followed by Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea with 84 per cent of active users.

Coming to wired broadband services, the data showed that the top five broadband service providers include BSNL with over 90 lakh subscribers, Bharti Airtel with over 24 lakh subscribers, Atria Convergence Technologies with over 14 lakh subscribers, Hathway Cable & Datacom with over eight lakh subscribers and MTNL with over seven lakh subscribers.

Also Read: Reliance JioFiber will give free 4K LED TV, 4K set-top box under ‘Welcome Offer’: Here’s how

Reliance Jio has also announced that it will be launching its new Jio GigaFiber broadband service from September 5. The plans will start at Rs 700 and will go up to Rs 10,000 with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps up to 1 Gbps.