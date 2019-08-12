Reliance JioFiber broadband launch from September 5: What is Welcome Offer and other details

Reliance’s JioFiber service, which will bring high-speed broadband to homes, is officially ready for commercial rollout, announced Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), in Mumbai on Monday. Jio has so far been testing its JioFiber service in over five lakh homes for the past year.

Jio claims it received over 15 million registrations from nearly 1,600 towns. The company aims to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments in these 1,600 towns. Based on these trial homes, the average data consumption was more than 100 GBs per month and this usage is increasing with each passing day, according to RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani. JioFiber’s plans will start at Rs 700 per month going up to Rs 10,000 per month. Here’s everything we know about the JioFiber commercial broadband service.

When will JioFiber broadband be commercially available?

Mukesh Ambani confirmed that the JioFiber will be available from September 5, which is the third anniversary of Jio. The fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service from Jio will be made available from in over 1600 cities in India. The broadband service is also combining landlines with free voice calls and a set-top-box for access to television.

What will be the tariff plans, speeds offered by JioFiber broadband?

Jio’s tariffs will start at Rs 700 per month and going up to Rs 10,000. The company has not yet given details of the individual plans. However, even the most basic plans will offer minimum 100Mbps speeds. Jio also says the maximum speeds offered will be up to 1 Gbps.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said their plans are at less than 1/10th of global rates. Further customers will pay for only one service. So on JioFiber, voice calls from the home landline to any Indian operator, be it mobile or fixed – will be free forever.

When will Jio announce the tariffs for JioFiber?

The complete details of all tariffs will be available from September 5, 2019 on Jio.com and MyJio application.

JioFiber landline and international voice calling offer

Jio is offering low prices on Fixed-Line International Voice Calling bundled in the JioFiber plans. Jio has said it will offer the lowest fixed-line rates for international calling and the prices on the Jio Home phone will one-fifth to one-tenth of existing industry tariffs. It also announced a special unlimited international calling pack for JioFiber owners at Rs 500 per month for calls to US and Canada from the service.

JioFiber and free OTT services?

Some JioFiber Plans will also come bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium OTT applications. The RIL chairman did not confirm which plans would offer free OTT subscriptions nor did he mention which services would be bundled for free.

JioFiber and free movies: JIO FIRST-DAY-FIRST-SHOW

Jio announced it’s First-Day-First-Show offer as well, which will give Premium JioFiber customers access to watch new movies on the same day they are released in theatres. It is unclear which movies will be part of the offer. Jio says this service is expected to launch in the middle of 2020.

JioFiber: Jio Postpaid Plus service

This will be launched exclusively for JioFiber customers. The Jio Postpaid Plus service will give first priority SIM-setup service at the home, where the mobile connection will be moved to Jio by visiting the customer’s home.

Jio will offer family plans, where one data plan will come with better control on GBs and sharing within the family. It will also offer international roaming at a fraction of the cost and phone upgrades at preferential rates. Finally, all home solutions on will be available on the phone.

What is JioFiber Welcome offer?

JioFiber also has a new ‘Welcome offer. In this, the company will offer customers who opt for annual plans or ‘Jio-Forever plans’ a free LED TV. Jio says JioFiber customers who opt for annual plans which they call JIO-FOREVER plans will get an HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K SET-TOP-BOX absolutely free.

JioFiber and Cable TV

Mukesh Ambani revealed that JioFiber would also provide access to local cable tv via the set-top box. RIL had acquired controlling stakes in three leading Cable MSOs (Mutiple System Operators) which are Hathway, DEN and GTPL who have direct relationships with over 30,000 local cable operators (LCOs).

“Over the past months we have worked with our MSOs to upgrade their infrastructure to world-class standards. After these upgrades, our LCO partners will now be able to offer the largest bouquet of High-Definition channels to customers with better features, reliability and customer experience than even DTH,” Ambani said in his speech.

Further, the Jio SET-TOP-BOX will accept the broadcast cable TV signals from the company’s LCO or local cable operator partners. “We look forward to extending this partnership to all LCOs across the country,” he added.