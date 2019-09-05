Reliance Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Live Updates: Prices to be revealed today

Reliance JioFiber will be commercially rolled out today with the company expected to reveal plan prices as well. The high-speed broadband service was unveiled last year in select cities in the trial beta phase. Ahead of the official announcement, Jio revealed that JioFiber plan prices will range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 and speeds from 100Mbps to 1Gbps for select plans.

JioFiber service will also bundle DTH services via its 4K set-top that was showcased at this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). In addition, it is also expected to include the Jio Home Phone service with free voice calls to all the mobile and landline connections.