Reliance Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Live Updates: Prices to be revealed today

Reliance Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Plans, Price, Registration Details Live Updates: Ahead of the official announcement, Jio revealed that JioFiber plan prices will range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 and speeds from 100Mbps to 1Gbps for select plans.

Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Live Updates: JioFiber was unveiled last year in select cities in the trial beta phase.

Reliance JioFiber will be commercially rolled out today with the company expected to reveal plan prices as well. The high-speed broadband service was unveiled last year in select cities in the trial beta phase. Ahead of the official announcement, Jio revealed that JioFiber plan prices will range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 and speeds from 100Mbps to 1Gbps for select plans.

JioFiber service will also bundle DTH services via its 4K set-top that was showcased at this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). In addition, it is also expected to include the Jio Home Phone service with free voice calls to all the mobile and landline connections.

JioFiber, Jio 4K set-top box price announcement today: Live updates

JioFiber registrations live

JioFiber registrations are already live on the company's website. Those interested can head to the Jio website to fill in their personal details like name, address, etc, following which it JioGigaFiber will be available for installation in the area. Here is how to register for JioFiber.

Reliance JioFiber was made available as a preview offer from August 15 last year in close to 1,100 cities across India. The company is now ready to roll out the service commercially. The price of the Jio 4K set-top box is expected to be announced as well. The device will support Jio's suite of apps such as JioCinema, JioSaavn, etc.

