Reliance Jio Fiber announces Rs 351, Rs 199 prepaid plans: Here are the details

Reliance JioFiber has added two new prepaid broadband plans starting at Rs 199 weekly and Rs 351 monthly. The new plans are listed on the Reliance JioFiber website as part of a release posted online, though officially the plans for the broadband service still start at Rs 699 per month, and go up to Rs 8,499 per month.

Jio Fiber prepaid broadband plans were first reported by DreamDTH, and these also come bundled with benefits like unlimited voice calls, TV video calling, along with data access. But the speeds are lower compared to the standard Rs 699 plan, which has a minimum of 100 Mbps. Jio Fiber’s most expensive plan offers 1GBps speeds.

Reliance Jio Fiber Rs 351 and Rs 199 prepaid plan

The 351 Jio Fiber plan is a monthly plan, while the Rs 199 prepaid plan is shorter for a duration of seven days. The Rs 351 Jio Fiber prepaid plan is named as FTTX Monthly Plan-PV – 351, though with GST included the price is higher at Rs 414.18.

Jio also says that in case of recharge from the core Jio Fiber account balance, where the applicable tax has already been paid, the subscriber will be charged at MRP. The tax component will not be applicable in such a case.

The Rs 351 prepaid plan includes unlimited voice calling support, 50GB data though the speed is listed at 10Mbps, which is much lower than what Jio offers typically. It also says the plan has unlimited data at 1 Mbps post expiry of plan allocation. The plan includes free voice calls on net and off net, local and STD, though the ISD charges are applicable.

The Rs 199 Jio Fiber prepaid plan offers unlimited data access at 100Mbps speeds for seven days. The prepaid plan is listed as FTTX Weekly Plan-PV – 199, though with GST included the price is higher at Rs Rs 234.82. The plan offers unlimited voice calling for local and STD as well just like the other prepaid plan.

Customers will need a compatible “Customer Premise Equipment” or CPE for the voice calling, etc. These can be availed for refundable security deposits of Rs 3,500 and Rs 1,500, though the installation charges are extra. Jio says in the terms and conditions that data charges will be applicable for both incoming and outgoing video calls, including TV video calls.

The data used by the consumers for OTT applications, video calls and other content available on internet would be uniformly debited against plan data allocation.

The voice benefits under the Plan voucher cannot be used for outgoing calls to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers and other chargeable short codes. “Unutilized benefits” will be forfeited at the expiry of recharge validity period of the plan.