Saturday, February 05, 2022
Reliance Jio faces outage in Mumbai circle, users unable to connect calls

Reliance Jio users from all across the Mumbai telecom circle are reporting a total network outage, leaving many users unable to make or receive calls.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 5, 2022 1:51:05 pm
Reliance Jio is reportedly facing a complete outage in the Mumbai circle.

Reliance Jio networks are reportedly down in the Mumbai telecom circle. A number of people have reported that calls to and from Reliance Jio numbers are simply unable to connect.

Many Jio users on Twitter have reported that they are unable to make any cellular calls at the moment with their Jio numbers. Meanwhile those with non-Jio numbers have are also reportedly unable to patch a call to those with Jio numbers.

Jio buys 25% in deep tech co Two Platforms

Affected regions reportedly include all of suburban Mumbai as well as regions of Thane like Kalyan and Dombivli.

Jio has as of now not confirmed the exact issue causing the outage, but we should have an official update soon enough. It is also currently not known if Jio networks in other regions outside the Mumbai telecom circle are facing any such outage.

indianexpress.com has reached out to Reliance Jio for a statement on the outage.

What can you do meanwhile?

Until the outage is resolved, Jio users can use an alternative number for communication. If that js not possible, you can connect to a nearby WiFi network and use internet-based calling services like WhatsApp Calls, which should work fine.

This story is currently being developed.

