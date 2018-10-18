Reliance Jio Diwali offer: Get year long prepaid plan with 547GB data at Rs 1699

The cashback will be credited to the customer’s MyJio account in the form of four digital coupons – three coupons worth Rs 500 and one coupon worth Rs 200.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new long-term tariff plan for its pre-paid users. The plan is priced at Rs 1,699 and comes with a validity of 365 days offering voice, data and SMS benefits to users.

The plan will be available for consumers to avail from October 18 to November 30. The company is also offering consumers 100 per cent cashback in the form of digital coupons within their MyJio account.

Under the new plan, the company is offering consumers unlimited local and national calling benefits with no FUP limitations, 100 SMSes per day and access to Jio’s suite of apps. In terms of total data, users are entitled to get 547GB of total data throughout the year, which translates to the daily capping of 1.5GB at 4GB speeds. After the user finishes the daily 1.5GB data limit, the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps.

The cashback will be credited to the customer’s MyJio account in the form of four digital coupons – three coupons worth Rs 500 and one coupon worth Rs 200. The coupons can be used to make recharges or they can be used to make purchases at Reliance Digital and Reliance Digital Xpress Mini stores on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. However, mobile phones and tablets from Xiaomi, Samsung and external hard disk purchases are excluded from the cashback offer.

Also Read: RIL posts highest-ever profit of Rs 9,516 crore in September quarter; Jio profit at Rs 681 crore

In related news, Reliance Jio has announced that it has a garnered a user base of over 250 million within 25 months, adding 37 million subscribers in Q2 2018. With this, the company has become the third largest telecom operator in India, after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd