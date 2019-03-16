Reliance Jio Celebration Pack 2019: Here’s how to get additional 8GB data for free

Reliance Jio has brought back its ‘Jio Celebration’ pack with 8GB free data to some users. The Celebration pack will be valid for four days under which users can avail 2GB daily data or 8GB total for free. This was reported by Telecom Talk.

Jio Celebration pack seems to be live for select users and can be checked for in MyJio app. The special offer is only for Prime members with an active plan. The free data should automatically be added to the eligible user’s account on MyJio app.

To check for the free data, users will need to head to My Plans section in the MyJio app. The extra ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ offer should show under the user’s plan details. The report notes that the offer expires March 17, 2019, though it varies with users. If the Jio Celebration pack is active, the validity date and time will be added to the plan details and status.

To recall, Jio Celebration pack was unveiled in September last year to offer extra data to some of its subscribers. The plan initially offered a total of 10GB data. In January 2019 as well, the offer was brought back with 10GB data with the rollout happening in phases.

The add-on 8GB data offered under Jio Celebration pack can only be used once as there is no data rollover facility. Keep in mind that not everyone is guaranteed to receive this extra 8GB data, which is only available for some users.