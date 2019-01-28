Reliance Jio Celebration Pack: Here’s how to get additional 10GB data for free

Reliance Jio is now giving 10GB of data under ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ for free. The Celebration pack is valid for five days, and it will offer users 2GB data (or 10GB in total) of 4GB data. The special offer is only valid for Jio Prime members with an active data plan.

Advertising

Users will get 10GB of 4G data will be distributed across five days i.e. from January 24 to January 30. The add-on 10GB of data can only be used once. Also, you need to know that there is no data rollover facility for this pack. Keep in mind that not everyone is guaranteed to receive this add-on 10GB data.

In order to check if you have received 10GB of free data, kindly follow these steps:

*Open MyJio app

*Tap the ‘Menu’ option in the top-left corner

*Now, tap on ‘My Plans’

*Under the description of your plan, you will find this extra ‘Jio Celebration Pack’

Back in September 2018, Jio had first rolled out extra data for some of its users. If you are unable to find this 10GB add-on pack, check back again, because the rollout is happening in phases.

Advertising

In related news, the telco has launched the JioRail app for the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The free-to-download app lets users book and cancel tickets, check PNR status, view ticket history and much more. Users can make payments for tickets using debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets.