Reliance Jio Celebration offer extended for November; offers 8GB additional data

Reliance Jio appears to have extended its Jio Celebration offer, according to various reports. This offer had been introduced in September, as the company celebrated its second anniversary, and provided two data vouchers to its customers. Each of these offered 8GB of free data over a period of 4 days, that were valid for September and October respectively.

Advertising

The Jio Celebration offer can be accessed by consumers from the MyJio app. While the offer would not appear simultaneously for all users, the period of validity is mentioned within the offer. On each day of the Jio Celebration offer, subscribers receive 2GB data. With the validity extended to November, Jio users can gain a total of 24GB free data from the celebration offer over these three months.

Recently, Jio had launched a Rs 448 prepaid plan, that offers 2GB data per day over 82 days. This is paired with unlimited voice call benefits, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioMusic and more.

Through the validity period, Jio will offer 168GB data under the Rs 448 plan. This, though, is not the only long-term prepaid offer that comes with 2GB daily data benefits. While the Rs 398 plan provides the same benefits over 70 days, and overall data benefits of 140GB, the Rs 498 plan comes with a validity of 91 days, providing 182GB in total.

The same also applies to its Rs 198 prepaid plan, that was upgraded to offer 2GB data per day, besides the unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS. In comparison, the Airtel and Vodafone plans with the same tariff offer 1.5GB daily data.