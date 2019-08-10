Reliance Jio bundles fixed landline services with GigaFiber; Jio HomeTV, game streaming coming soon?

Reliance Jio is rolling out landline services to Jio GigaFiber subscribers more widely, reported Gadgets 360. A message for activating the company’s fixed landline JioFixedVoice service is appearing in MyJio app for select users, who will need to verify with their registered mobile number. It is unclear when the service will be available to everyone.

Reliance Jio started to roll out landline services to those who have subscribed to JioGigaFiber broadband service earlier this year. A Jio GigaFiber user Preshit Deorukhkar wrote in a tweet in April that the landline services are being activated through GigaFiber, using JioGigaHub. Upon activation, users will be given an eight-digit landline number.

For those unaware, Jio GigaFiber was launched as a preview offer last year in 1,100 cities across India. Under the offer, users need to pay Rs 4,500 as the one-time security deposit for a router to avail 100GB of data at 100mbps. JioGigaFiber takes advantage of Jio’s Optical Network Terminal (ONT), or the GigaHomeHub Gateway device.

In addition, Jio is also said to have rolled out a more affordable, entry-level Rs 2,500 plan, which bundles the same benefits as the Rs 4,500 plan, except it offers data at 50Mbps and bundles single band router. Jio GigaFiber plan comes with dual-band connectivity.

Meanwhile, Jio is also speculated to bundle data, calling and IPTV benefits under its Triple Play plan, more details of which are expected to be announced at this year’s RIL Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12. According to a Telecom Talk report, the Triple Play plan will offer 100GB high-speed data at a speed of 100mbps, unlimited voice calling, and Jio HomeTV subscription.