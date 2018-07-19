Reliance Jio beats Airtel in 4G download speed in May: TRAI

Reliance Jio has become the top telecom operator with a peak download speed of 22.3Mbps in the month of May. (Image credit: Reuters) Reliance Jio has become the top telecom operator with a peak download speed of 22.3Mbps in the month of May. (Image credit: Reuters)

Reliance Jio has become the top telecom operator with a peak download speed of 22.3Mbps, while Idea cellular registered highest upload speed in May, according to the latest TRAI report.

As per the data, Reliance Jio’s national average of 4G download speed was more than of Bharti Airtel which held the second position with a peak download speed of 9.7Mbps, up from 9.3Mbps registered by TRAI, in April. Meanwhile, both Vodafone and Idea Cellular recorded download speed of 6.7Mbps and 6.1Mbps respectively.

In terms of upload speeds, Idea Cellular continues to top the charts with an average peak speed of 5.9Mbps. Vodafone manages to secure the second place with a peak upload speed of 5.3Mbps followed by Reliance Jio at 5.1Mbps and Bharti Airtel at 3.8Mbps. The average speed is calculated by TRAI based on the data it collects from its MySpeed smartphone application on a real-time basis

In related news, Reliance Jio recently announced the JioPhone 2, the successor to the original JioPhone which was announced in 2017. The JioPhone 2 is wider, all thanks to a Full QWERTY keypad. The display is still 2.4-inches but now sits in landscape position. Even the internal specifications remain unchanged, featuring 512MB RAM, 4GB of internal memory, a microSD card slot, and dual-SIM support. The JioPhone 2 runs on KaiOS and will be supporting WhatsApp and YouTube applications. The 4G VoLTE-enabled phone will be made available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 from August 15.

