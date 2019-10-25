Reliance Jio announces ‘All-in-One’ plans for JioPhone starting at Rs 75 and free calling to non-Jio numbers

Jio has announced new ‘All-in-One’ plans for its JioPhone. The company had recently announced ‘All-in-One’ plans for regular users starting at Rs 222 going up to Rs 555. These plans came bundled with free calling to Jio numbers, come with 2GB daily internet and 1000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio numbers. Reliance Jio announced these ‘All-in-One’ plans after it recently introduced IUC or Interconnect user charges (IUC) charges for customers at the rate of 6 paise per minutes. The IUC charges apply to all calls made from Jio numbers to non-Jio numbers.

The JioPhone ‘All-in-One’ plans start at Rs 75 and go up all the way to Rs 185. The plans also bundle free IUC calling minutes or what Jio calls ‘offnet minutes’. This means JioPhone users will be able to make calls to non-Jio users without having to purchase the IUC top-ups by relying on these new packs instead.

The JioPhone ‘All-in-One’ plans are as follows: Rs 75 plan, which comes with free calling for all Jio numbers, 500 offnet minutes or calls to non-Jio numbers and 3 GB of data in total. The validity is one month or 28 days. The Rs 125 ‘All-in-One’ Jiophone plans has a total of 14GB data, free calling for all Jio to Jio numbers and 500 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers. Validity is one month or 28 days, which means 0.5 GB of data per day.

The Rs 155 plan comes with 28 GB data and 500 offnet minutes and unlimited calls for all Jio numbers. This plan is valid for 28 days as well and has 1GB data per day. The most expensive ‘All-in-One’ plan for JioPhone users will cost Rs 185, which includes 56GB of data in total, free Jio to Jio calling and 500 free minutes to call non-Jio numbers. The daily data limit is 2GB.

In comparison, the Jio ‘All-in-One’ plans for smartphone users start at Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555 respectively. The Rs 222 plan has one month validity (28 days), 2GB daily data and unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1000 free IUC minutes to call non-Jio numbers.

The All-in-One plan worth Rs 333 plan has two months validity, which is a total of 56 days. The rest of the benefits are the same. The Rs 444 plan has three months validity or 84 days and 2GB data per day as well. It also comes with unlimited voice and SMS and 1000 non-Jio calling minutes.

Jio is also giving users the option of paying an extra amount of Rs 111 per month to get one month of extra service on these plans. The most expensive plan in this scheme costs Rs 555, and it comes with 84 days validity, 2GB daily data and 3000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio numbers.