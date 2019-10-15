IMC 2019: Reliance Jio and Samsung demo virtual classroom; Jio Video Call assistant also announced

Reliance Jio and Samsung are showcasing real-world use cases of 5G and LTE at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 being held in New Delhi. The two technology giants have presented new business opportunities using 5G NSA mode, with advanced 4G LTE and 5G technology used together as a dual-connected mode network.

The two companies are showcasing 5G use cases for Digital India and 4G Use Cases for Public Safety Communications. Jio, in partnership with Samsung Networks, has built the largest green-field and all IP based 4G LTE network in the world, which supports over 340 million subscribers of LTE as of August 2019.

5G use cases for Digital India

At the IMC 2019, Jio and Samsung highlight 5G live applications that will be demonstrating the value that 5G offers in India. The trial is going to feature solutions from 5G product portfolio of the Samsung Networks, which include its 3.5GHz solution for 5G Massive MIMO Unit (MMU), its 28GHz Access Unit (AU) and CPE device, its virtualized radio access (vRAN) and core, and 5G mobile devices. The demonstrations are going to include:

– Virtual Classroom which allows the attendees to watch a 360-degree virtual lecture that is taken from a classroom at Jio’s Reliance Corporate Park located in Mumbai.

– Massive Full High-Definition (HD) Content Streaming that shows FHD video streaming on multiple Samsung 5G smartphones (Galaxy S10 5G) simultaneously and 4K video streaming using multiple 5G tablets, that will be showcasing the unparalleled entertainment experience through the 5G technology.

4G use cases for Public Safety Communications

Jio and Samsung are demonstrating a “public safety network over LTE” featuring Mission-Critical-Push-To-X (MCPTX) communication. The potential Emergency Communication Network of India, which has been conceptualised as “OneNet” is going to enable first responders to connect with each other using a broadband network in a controlled and “geo-fenced” manner.

The Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) using MCPTX is beyond the possibilities of the legacy technologies which were limited to provide voice-related communications. The new technology enables multi-lateral communications to be connected at once to transfer video, images and voice simultaneously using multicast technology. By allowing first responders and control towers to engage in highly effective communications, the PS-LTE will ultimately enable them to make better decisions during situations that are time-critical.

The telecom operator said that since it has built the largest and most advanced LTE network across India reaching every corner of the country, the MCPTX for PS-LTE is among the most effective ways for maximizing the current LTE network to serve public safety for over the people.

Jio Video call assistant announced

Apart from this, Jio has also unveiled its patent-filed innovation – an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Video Call Assistant that can be accessed with a 4G phone call. It would not require installation of any other application. The company said that the Jio Video Call Assistant has the potential to revolutionise customer support and customer communication use cases.

With the help of this new technology, endless call-hold music or seemingly never-ending IVR wait-times can become things of the past. This customer engagement video assistant solution has been developed by Jio in alliance with US-based subsidiary Radisys. The Jio video bot uses an AI-based platform for listening in to questions raised by customers and respond to them in an appropriate manner. In addition to this, the platform also has an auto-learning feature which helps improve the answering accuracy.