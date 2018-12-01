Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Top prepaid plans with 2GB daily data

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: India’s telecom sector tariff war is intensifying courtesy of the homegrown Reliance Jio’s disruptive offers and pricing strategy. Every alternate month leading telecom operators Vodafone, Bharti Airtel upgrade its existing prepaid plans with some new benefits to attract customers.

On case if you are looking for a 3G/4G prepaid plan that offers 2GB of daily data benefit, here are the plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone that you can take a look at.

Best Jio prepaid plans with 2GB data

Reliance Jio has a longer list of 2GB prepaid plans that are priced between Rs 198 to Rs 498. Here are the plans:

Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid plan provides users 2GB of 4G daily data benefit and has a validity of 28 days. Jio prepaid users will get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps on the purchase of this plan.

Jio’s Rs 398 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 398 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS and free access to Jio apps. The plan has a validity period of 70 days which upon purchase of this plan Jio prepaid users can a total data benefit of 140GB. Post FUP limit, users can browse the internet at a reduced speed of 64kbps.

Jio’s Rs 448 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 448 prepaid plan provides users 2GB 4G data per day for 84 days. The plan offers a total of 168GB data benefit during the duration of the plan. Other benefits of this plan are same as the Jio Rs 198 and Rs 398 prepaid recharge pack.

Jio’s Rs 498 prepaid plan

For those looking for a plan that offers 2GB data benefit for a longer duration as compared to the Rs 398 and Rs 448 prepaid pack, they can opt for the Jio Rs 498 prepaid plan. The plan comes with a validity of 91 days.

This pack offer users a total of 182GB of high-speed 4G data for the entire validity period. The plan includes unlimited voice calls, free 100 SMS and a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps.

Best Airtel prepaid plans with 2GB data

Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid plan provides subscribers 2GB data benefit per day for a validity period of 28 days. In addition, Airtel prepaid users will get unlimited calling benefits and free 100 local and STD SMSes per day with this recharge pack.

Airtel’s Rs 499 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 499 prepaid plan offers 2GB of 4G/3G data per day for a validity period of 82 days. The plan provides a total of 164 data. Other benefits include free 100 SMS per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for the entire validity period.

Users who recharge the pack via Airtel Payments Bank can get a cashback of up to Rs 100.

Best Vodafone prepaid plans with 2GB data

Vodafone has a few prepaid plans as well that offer 2GB daily data benefit and other offers including unlimited calls, free SMSes etc. Here are the plans:

Vodafone’s Rs 255 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 255 prepaid recharge pack bundles 2GB of 4G/3G data, unlimited calling benefits and free 100 SMS per day. The validity for this prepaid plan is 28 days which means users will get a total of 56GB data benefit. The plan offers free access to Live TV, movies, series as well.

Vodafone’s Rs 511 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 511 prepaid plan include similar benefits to that of the Rs 255 prepaid plan, however, it has a longer validity period. The Rs 511 prepaid plan provides Vodafone prepaid subscribers 2GB of 4G/3G data benefit for 84 days. Users will get unlimited calling, free 100 SMSes per day and access to Live TV, movies as well on this plan.