Reliance Jio adds over 1 crore new subscribers in July; 10 times more than rivals: Report

Reliance Jio added more than 1.17 crore subscribers in July, while rivals like Vodafone, Airtel, BSNL, Idea, etc altogether added 11.53 lakh customers. Reliance Jio added more than 1.17 crore subscribers in July, while rivals like Vodafone, Airtel, BSNL, Idea, etc altogether added 11.53 lakh customers.

Reliance Jio added over 1 crore new subscribers in July this year, which is over 10 times more that rest of the players combined, according to a TRAI report. Jio has a total of close to 117.93 crore subscribers, after taking in loss of around 24 lakh customers jointly by Tata Teleservices, Reliance Communications and MTNL, reports news agency PTI.

The telecom player added more than 1.17 crore subscribers in July, while rivals like Vodafone, Airtel, BSNL, Idea, etc altogether added 11.53 lakh customers. The report adds that Vodafone added over 6 lakh customers, while Bharti Airtel added 3.12 lakh new subscribers respectively. BSNL and Idea Cellular added only 2.25 lakh and 5,489 customers in July respectively.

Meanwhile, Tata Teleservices lost the maximum number of subscribers (23.57 lakh) in July, followed by RCom and MTNL which lost 31,814 and 9,914 customers respectively.

As per the monthly subscribers report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report, the fixed line segment connections declined to 2.22 crore in July from 2.24 core in June. There was an increase in the number of broadband subscribers from 44.7 crore in June to 46 crore in July.

“Top five service providers constituted 97.75 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July 2018. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (22.7 crore), Bharti Airtel (9.53 crore), Vodafone (6.37 crore), Idea Cellular (4.35 crore ) and BSNL (2 crore),” the report reads. The overall tele-density in India also increased to 90.44 in July. In June, the overall tele-density in the country was 89.72.

With inputs from PTI

