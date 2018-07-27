Reliance Jio adds 28.7 million customers in first quarter of 2018

Reliance Jio JioGigaFiber will be rolled out on priority based on number of requests. Reliance Jio JioGigaFiber will be rolled out on priority based on number of requests.

Reliance Industries Limited has announced Reliance Jio’s Financial and Operational Performance results for Q1 for financial year 2018-19. The company added 28.7 million customers in the quarter, compared to 26.5 million in the previous quarter. The average data consumption per user per month is 10.6GB, while the average voice consumption is 744 minutes per user per month, according to a Jio statement.

Reliance Jio has already announced JioGigaFiber services. The service can be registered for in 1,100 cities starting August 15. The JioGigaFiber will be rolled out on priority based on number of requests. Jio also announced partnership with Screenz.

When it comes to wireless broadband service, Jio claims to have increased its subscriber base from 186.6 million as of March 31, 2018 to 215.3 million as of June 30, 2018. The net subscriber addition during the past 12 months has been 92 million. The company claims to have India’s largest wireless data subscriber base.

As for engagement, the average data consumption on the network is 10.6GB per user per month, while average voice consumption stands at 744 minutes per user per month. The average video consumption is 15.4 hours per user per month, as per the company. The average data consumption was growth can be attributed to video consumption.

“Jio continues on its path to drive digital revolution in India. We doubled our customer base and most user metrics in the last 12 months. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world. Jio has built an ecosystem for digital services and its affordable and simplified pricing strategy offers every Indian a chance to experience the “power of data,” Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director,

Reliance Industries Limited said in a press statement.

