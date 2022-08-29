scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Reliance Jio’s 5G network rollout to begin this Diwali: List of cities, expansion plans

Jio 5G announcement, list of cities: Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani announced during the company's Annual General Meeting that Jio will roll out 5G nationwide by December 2023.

Reliance Jio 5G rolloutReliance says it will deploy standalone 5G.

Jio’s 5G network has an official roll out date. The next-generation of mobile LTE network will begin rolling out from Diwali, which is in October this year.  Reliance Jio was the largest bidder during India’s 5G spectrum auction and spent Rs 88,078 crore on the auction. RIL has confirmed the 5G roll out date during its Annual General Meeting (AGM).  It also plans to bring more affordable 5G phones to the market in partnership with Google.

The company clarified that 5G will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai sometime in October this year. The exact date is not yet official. Jio also said that 5G will roll out nationwide by December 2023.

It is interesting to note that Jio 5G will use standalone 5G, instead of non-standalone 5G, which is dependent on 4G to provide connectivity. This will result in faster connectivity speed and reduced latency. Ambani also said during the speech that the aim is not to keep 5G out of the reach of the masses. He said that 5G connectivity will not be limited to just the privileged, and the expectation is that 5G could be more affordable from Jio.

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani said he has committed more than Rs 2 lakh crore to the rollout of 5G. The company also claimed that its fixed broadband service is the largest in the nation with over seven million customers and that two out of three people looking for a new connection choose Jio broadband.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

The government has issued spectrum assignment letters a few days ago, which means telecom providers can start rolling out 5G as soon as they are ready.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:48:54 pm
Next Story

Premier League: Harry Kane targeting Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Row over Kannada textbook claim that Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul

Row over Kannada textbook claim that Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul

Test director gives go-ahead for fuelling upper stage
NASA's Artemis 1

Test director gives go-ahead for fuelling upper stage

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement