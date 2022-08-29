Reliance Jio’s 5G network rollout to begin this Diwali: List of cities, expansion plans

Jio’s 5G network has an official roll out date. The next-generation of mobile LTE network will begin rolling out from Diwali, which is in October this year. Reliance Jio was the largest bidder during India’s 5G spectrum auction and spent Rs 88,078 crore on the auction. RIL has confirmed the 5G roll out date during its Annual General Meeting (AGM). It also plans to bring more affordable 5G phones to the market in partnership with Google.

The company clarified that 5G will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai sometime in October this year. The exact date is not yet official. Jio also said that 5G will roll out nationwide by December 2023.

It is interesting to note that Jio 5G will use standalone 5G, instead of non-standalone 5G, which is dependent on 4G to provide connectivity. This will result in faster connectivity speed and reduced latency. Ambani also said during the speech that the aim is not to keep 5G out of the reach of the masses. He said that 5G connectivity will not be limited to just the privileged, and the expectation is that 5G could be more affordable from Jio.

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani said he has committed more than Rs 2 lakh crore to the rollout of 5G. The company also claimed that its fixed broadband service is the largest in the nation with over seven million customers and that two out of three people looking for a new connection choose Jio broadband.

The government has issued spectrum assignment letters a few days ago, which means telecom providers can start rolling out 5G as soon as they are ready.