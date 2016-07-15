Reliance Jio 4G: Here’s how to get some high speed data for free

Reliance Jio 4G preview SIM offer: Samsung and Lyf brand smartphone users can get the SIM and three months data free. Reliance Jio 4G preview SIM offer: Samsung and Lyf brand smartphone users can get the SIM and three months data free.

Reliance Jio Infocomm’s 4G service still awaits commercial launch, and a latest report claims this will take place in August with the company offering free voice-services bundled with data. Reliance Jio is currently offering a preview of its data services to a select few customers.

Reliance Jio is highly awaited because it will rely on a 4G LTE network. Speed-tests indicate a Reliance Jio 4G SIM is giving average download speeds of 15-18 Mbps (at least in Delhi during our tests).

The company holds Pan India license in the 4G spectrum, and the roll-out of the service is expected to give a big boost to 4G and Internet adoption in India.

So how can a user today get their hands on the Reliance Jio 4G preview SIM? We list out the two ways in which you can get this.

Buy a Lyf phone, get a Jio code to be eligible for the SIM

Users can buy a Reliance Lyf smartphone, but before that you need to register on Reliance Jio website (jio.com). A code will be sent on your email with the free data service included for three months. Note this code has an expiry date, so buy your SIM and smartphone before the period is over.

Find a Reliance Digital Store or a Digital Xpress mini store to get the Lyf branded smartphone and Reliance Jio 4G SIM. Just like with other mobile services, a user should carry their ID and address proof for the SIM.

Once you buy a Lyf smartphone and get the tele-verification done for the Reliance Jio SIM, the service will start working. Note: You will not be able to transfer this particular SIM to a different device and will need to stick with the Lyf phone.

Most important bit: The data and voice service is free for the first 90 days. Unlimited data to be precise.

Reliance Lyf has 4G VoLTE ready smartphones starting at Rs 2,999 in the Flame series. Other options include: Wind 5 and Wind 6 priced at Rs 6,599 and Rs 5,999 respectively. Wind 5 has a 5-inch HD display, 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera along with Android Lollipop 5.1 OS.

Reliance Lyf is already the fifth largest smartphone brand in India, according to numbers from IDC.

Samsung smartphone users

For those who don’t want a Lyf smartphone, Reliance has tied up with Samsung to give the Jio Preview offer to those using top-end Galaxy smartphones. To know the full list of phones eligible, you can read more here.

Samsung Galaxy S7 series, S6 series, Note 5 users, etc should find the offer valid on their phones once they download the MyJio app.

The Jio Preview offer says the user will get access to High Speed Video, Voice, Data, SMS and Jio applications for free for 90 days.

Samsung users have to generate a coupon on the phone (again non-transferable) to get the SIM. The steps are mentioned in the app itself.

The SIM will be sold at Reliance Digital or a Digital Mini Xpress stores, just like it is with Lyf smartphones. Address and Identity proof will be need to verify the SIM.

