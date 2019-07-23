Reliance Jio AGM on August 12: Jio GigaFiber commercial rollout and what else to expect

Reliance Industries Limited has announced its 42nd edition of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on August 12. The event follows its Q1 financial results announcement last week, where the company revealed it has 32.29 crore mobile subscribers in India, only second to Vodafone Idea.

At the RIL AGM, Mukesh Ambani is expected to make official the prices for its Jio GigaFiber optical-based home broadband service, which was announced last year. Speculations also suggest a broadband-landline-TV combo service to be announced at the event. So, what can we expect at the RIL’s 42nd AGM? We take a look:

Jio GigaFiber: Commercial rollout, what will be the official prices?

Registrations for Jio GigaFiber FTTH preview services, which comes with Jio GigaFiber router and the Jio GigaTV set-top box, opened on August 15 last year. Jio is expected to unveil the official prices for its Jio GigaFiber service and the commercial rollout is said to happen as well.

To recall, priority installations for the preview Jio GigaFiber offer were done based on the kind of interest shown by an area or neighbourhood, though it was launched in 1,400 cities across India. The preview offer was available with the security deposit of Rs 4,500, which includes installation fees, internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days as well as complimentary access to Jio’s premium apps.

Some reports suggest an entry-level plan of Rs 2,500 as well with a lower speed limit of 50Mbps. The router that will come bundled with this optical network terminal (ONT) service will support single band and not dual-band connectivity like the Rs 4,500 service.

We will have to wait to know if Jio sticks with the preview prices or introduces new plans for its GigaFiber service. Also, whether an affordable Rs 2,500 is unveiled remains to be seen.

Reliance Jio Triple Play service at Rs 600 per month?

Reliance Jio is also rumoured to unveil its new Triple Play plan, which according to a Telecom Talk report is limited to its own employees as of now. The plan bundles 100GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, Jio Home Tv subscription, as well as access to Jio’s suite of apps.

Meanwhile, according to a Mint report, the broadband-landline-TV combo service package will cost Rs 600 per month initially. The benefits will include 600 channels, seven-day catch-up option, landline in addition to 100 mbps broadband. The combo of the three services will be provided free for a year, as per the report.