Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: All eyes on 5G rollout plans, JioPhone 5G

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is scheduled to host its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 29. For the third year in a row, the AGM will be held through an online video conference. In the past, the company has made some major business announcements during the AGM, including the conglomerate’s foray into the green energy business and a large investment in Jio Platforms from Google.

The event will start at 2 PM when group chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani will address viewers. Other members of the company and its subsidiaries’ boards are expected to give speeches as well. The AGM can be viewed on this JioMeet link.

Once you click on the link, you will be taken to a webpage where you will be given two options: “Others” and “Shareholders.” Click on “Others,” and enter your full name to join the AGM video conference. The video feed will be accessible from 30 minutes before the scheduled time for the AGM.