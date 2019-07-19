Reliance Industries Q1 financial results Live Updates: JioGigaFiber ‘Triple Play’ plan to be unveiled?

Reliance Industries Q1 financial results Live Updates: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will announce its Q1 financial results for the financial year 2019-20 on July 19, which is today. The event, which starts at 4 pm will also be streamed live via the company’s ‘The Flame Of Truth’ YouTube channel and Twitter page as well RIL Facebook page.

During the event, RIL is expected to reveal more details of the JioGigaFiber broadband service, which was announced last year. Some reports suggest a new entry-level service with lower Rs 2,500 security deposit, while there are speculations of a broadband-landline-TV combo service as well.