Reliance Industries AGM 2018 LIVE Updates: Jio’s 200 million subscriber announcement expected

Reliance Industries AGM 2018 Live Updates: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to officially announce that Jio has reached the 200 million subscriber mark. Reliance Industries AGM 2018 Live Updates: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to officially announce that Jio has reached the 200 million subscriber mark.

Reliance is expected to officially announce that Jio has reached the 200 million subscriber mark in just under 2 years of launch. This could be announced by Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani, among other statements at the Reliance Industries’ Limited (RIL) Annual General Meeting (AGM). At the 41st edition of the RIL AGM, being held at the Birla Matrushri Sabhaghar in Mumbai, RIL Chairman and managing Director Ambani will address the gathering at 11 am.

Mukesh Ambani’s speech, which could offer insights into Reliance Jio’s future plans will be streamed live across multiple platforms. On YouTube, it will be broadcast live via the Reliance Jio and Flame of Truth channels, while it can also be streamed from the Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Facebook pages. In addition, Jio subscribers will be able to watch the AGM speech via JioTV.

The Reliance JioPhone was announced at a previous AGM by Mukesh Ambani and the expectation is that more news around Jio will dominate this meeting as well. It will interesting to see if details about Jio Fiber broadband service are also revealed, though some reports have claimed that the commercial roll out will only take place in December.

Also read: JioPhone will soon get Google Search, Maps, and YouTube on KaiOS