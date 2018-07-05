Reliance Industries AGM 2018 LIVE Updates: Jio’s 200 million subscriber announcement expected

Follow Us:
Reliance AGM Live Updates 2018: At RIL, Annual General Meeting being held today, chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to confirm that Jio has crossed 200 million subscribers

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2018 10:29:33 am
Reliance is expected to officially announce that Jio has reached the 200 million subscriber mark in just under 2 years of launch. This could be announced by Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani, among other statements at the Reliance Industries’ Limited (RIL) Annual General Meeting (AGM). At the 41st edition of the RIL AGM, being held at the Birla Matrushri Sabhaghar in Mumbai, RIL Chairman and managing Director Ambani will address the gathering at 11 am.

Mukesh Ambani’s speech, which could offer insights into Reliance Jio’s future plans will be streamed live across multiple platforms. On YouTube, it will be broadcast live via the Reliance Jio and Flame of Truth channels, while it can also be streamed from the Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Facebook pages. In addition, Jio subscribers will be able to watch the AGM speech via JioTV.

The Reliance JioPhone was announced at a previous AGM by Mukesh Ambani and the expectation is that more news around Jio will dominate this meeting as well. It will interesting to see if details about Jio Fiber broadband service are also revealed, though some reports have claimed that the commercial roll out will only take place in December.

Live Blog

10:29 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Jio's 200+ million subscriber announcement expected today

The big announcement expected from Chairman Mukesh Ambani's speech, is that of Jio entering the 200 million subscriber club. As per a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report, Jio is among the top five service providers when it comes to broadband services. The telecom giant stood at 196.19 million subscribers at the end of April. Only Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have more subscribers. 

10:24 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Jio plans to open voice-over-WiFi service soon

According to a report in the Economic Times, Reliance Jio also appears to plan voice over WiFi and could soon roll out this technology. The report claims Jio has already informed the government that it will launch the service soon. However, we will have to  wait and see if the service is showcased or mentioned in today's AGM or not. 

Reliance Jio had touched the 196.9 million subscriber mark in April, having added over 9 million subscribers in the previous quarter. Given the recent trend, it is estimated that Jio's current subscriber base has crossed 200 million. This places Jio even closer to industry leaders Airtel (310 million subscribers), Vodafone (222 million subscribers) and Idea (210 million subscribers).

Among other announcements, Ambani is also expected to its plans for JioFiber, its broadband service. As indicated by our recent report, JioFiber could be rolled out by the end of 2018. It is expected to start from Mumbai and Delhi, before expanding to Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

