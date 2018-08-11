Reliance Digital running ‘Digital India Sale’ till August 15 on occasion of Independence day

Reliance says that the Reliance Digital stores are a one-stop shop for all electronics needs. Reliance says that the Reliance Digital stores are a one-stop shop for all electronics needs.

Reliance Digital is holding the ‘Digital India Sale’ from August 11 to August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. During the sale, the company will offer customers various discounts, cash back offers, and zero down payments schemes. The sale will be valid across all Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in India.

During the sale, customers will be able to get a 10 percent cash back on purchases made with the help of American Express, Citi Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards. The company has also partnered with these banks to offer customers zero down payment EMI schemes across all the products.

Reliance Digital will be offering its customers various deals across categories including HD LED TVs starting at Rs 10,000, Refrigerators starting at Rs 11,490, Washing Machines starting at Rs 10,490, and various offers on Mobiles and accessories. Additionally, the company will offer various freebies like all in one printers and sound bars on laptops.

Also Read: Reliance JioPhone tops overall shipments across mobile phone segments: CMR Report

The company with its resQ service will also take care of product deliveries and free installation services.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Digital Pack offers 2GB additional data per day: Here’s how to avail

“As a brand Reliance Digital stands for democratizing technology and is reiterating the same with a special 5 day Digital India Sale. Reliance Digital carries the vision of Personalising Technology for every Indian. Unlike any other electronics store it aims to inform its consumers of the technology that they wish to buy- which is reflected in the construct of the store. At Reliance Digital one will find Mobile and Laptop Pillars which will provide insight into the product features and their relevance, so as to enable every person to choose the best for themselves,” said the company.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd