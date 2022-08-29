scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Reliance announces JioAirFiber: Here’s what we know so far

Reliance says JioAirFiber will give users access to fibre-like data speeds over the air.

Reliance JioReliance JioAirFiber will use True5G. (Image Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio recently announced its 5G launch date during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), stating that the service will be available in metropolitan cities sometime in October this year. The company also gave a glimpse of its new service called JioAirFiber, which lets users enjoy fiber-like data speeds over the air eliminating the need for wires.

Jio said it has developed a JioAirFiber Gateway, a wireless device which works by creating a Wi-Fi hotspot in a particular area using ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G (standalone 5G).

‘We can deliver multiple video streams, showing multiple camera angles at the same time and that too in ultra-high definition, and we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on’, said Akash Ambani.

Also Read |Reliance Jio’s 5G network rollout to begin this Diwali: List of cities, expansion plans

It looks like Reliance has plans to promote the use of its in-house virtual PC service – Jio Cloud PC using JioAirFiber.

The company says using a single device will make it really easy for home and office users to gain access to Gigabit speed internet anywhere. Jio has plans to make the device available to millions of homes and offices in a short time period and said that India might be able to rank among the top ten nations when it comes to fixed broadband speeds.

 

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:36:30 pm
