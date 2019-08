During the 42nd AGM in Mumbai, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced that Jio Fiber rollout will be completed in the next 12 months. Jio Fiber will be available commercially from September 5, 2019. The base plans start at 100 Mbps and will go up to 1Gbps. Jio Fiber plans are priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 a month.

Here is the full text of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s speech:

Reliance AGM: Mukesh Ambani’s speech