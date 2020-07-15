Reliance AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani to make key announcements today

Reliance AGM 2020 Live (Mukesh Ambani Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg) Reliance AGM 2020 Live (Mukesh Ambani Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

RIL AGM 2020 Live Updates: Reliance is all set to host its first virtual 43rd Annual General Meeting today, Wednesday, July 15. The event will be hosted through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. The virtual event is scheduled to begin at 2PM onwards. Mukesh Ambani will address the event as usual.

To watch Reliance’s 43rd Annual General Meeting today visit either The Flame Of Truth YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014), Jio Channel (https://www.youtube.com/jio), Reliance Industries Limited Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited), @FlameOfTruth Twitter handle (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth) or @RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio). Interested people will also be able to watch the event on JioMeet by clicking on this link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

As far as the announcements are concerned, Reliance is expected to make announcements related to Jio Platforms’ revenue scale-up future plans, roadmap for retail business — JioMart, update on JioFiber, Petrochemical business and more. Ambani could also make announcements related to digital India and how the company will contribute to it. Last year, the company announced JioFiber in the country.