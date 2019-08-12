Reliance AGM 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Starts at 11.00 am, Jio GigaFiber and JioPhone 3 expected

Below is the YouTube link for the RIL AGM. It will also be visible onf the Flame Of Truth YouTube channel of the company and there will be updates on Facebook and Twitter as well.

The RIL AGM's livestream will start at 11.00 am. The company is expected to make some major announcements for Reliance Jio and its Gigafiber commercial broadband service. Jio is expected to bundle broadband, landline and television services together into one plan which will be called the Triple Play Play, and might cost Rs 600 per month. The Jio Gigafiber broadband service could start Rs 2,500 per month, according to some reports.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani will be giving a speech as it happens on each AGM. The RIL AGM will also see a focus on Reliance Jio, the company's telecom arm. Reliance Jio is expected to make two major announcements during the AGM. The first major announcement that is expected is that commercial rollout of Jio Gigafiber, which is the company's fiber-based broadband service. Jio is expected to bundle the service with TV and landline services as well. The JioPhone 3 could also be revealed at the event.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is hosting its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be broadcast live on the company's YouTube channel along with updates on other social media channels like Facebook and YouTube. Reliance's AGM is taking place Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. The Reliance AGM will start at 11 AM onward. The live feed of the RIL AGM wil be available on the company's Flame Of Truth Channel, Jio Channel on YouTube.

Reliance will introduce the JioPhone 3 which will be an Android Go phone running a MediaTek processor today, according to according to an Economic Times report. This means no more KaiOS on the budget feature/smartphone. The JioPhone 3 will be a smartphone, though Android Go is a stripped-down version of Android designed to run on entry-level smartphones with 1GB or less RAM.

The successor to Jio Phone 2 could be priced at around Rs 4,500. Sale will likely start in August through Jio website and Reliance Digital stores. Jio Phone 2 launched last year at Rs 2,999.

Reliance Jio's Gigafiber broadband will also see its commercial rollout, though the plans might not be as competitive in terms of pricing. The base plan could offer 50Mbps speeds at Rs 2500 per month with a single-band router, instead of the dual-band router. The service is being tested by Jio in several cities.

Jio's major offer will be the Triple Play plan starting at as low as Rs 600 per month. The plan will bundle broadband, DTH television services and landline into one with up to 100 GB of data per month and free access to Jio's suite of apps and services. The company has already started rolling out landline services to Jio GigaFiber subscribers more widely.