Jio GigaFiber rollout will be completed in the next 12 months: Mukesh Ambani

During the annual AGM in Mumbai, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced that Jio GigaFiber rollout will be completed in the next 12 months. Over 5 lack homes are already using Jio GigaFiber at the moment. Reliance is aiming to reach 20 million Indian homes with JioGigaFiber.

The response for Jio Gigafiber trials was overwhelming, says Ambai. Till date, 15 million registrations received in 1600 towns.

“We have drawn up a plan to reach businesses, homes in these towns. We are confident of completing network rollout in the next 12 months. We have installed Jio Gigafiber in half a million homes in the last year. We have found that these trial homes on an avg consuming more than 100 GB per month. This usage is increasing with each passing day. We offer 1GBps speeds and landline connection and digital set-top-box, HD entertainment, voice-enabled assistance, and many other smart home solutions with Jio Gigafiber,” said Mukesh Ambani.

