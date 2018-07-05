From JioPhone 2 to GigaFiber, here’s everything announced at Reliance AGM 2018

Reliance AGM 2018 roundup: Here are the most important announcements made by Mukesh Ambani. Reliance AGM 2018 roundup: Here are the most important announcements made by Mukesh Ambani.

The announcements at Reliance Industries’ 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) helps the conglomerate inch closer to its chairman Mukesh Ambani’s vision of Digital India. Ambani reminded India how that Jio has doubled its subscriber base to 215 million in 22 months, and that number will grow further. JioPhone, the world’s top feature phone that sold enough to give new life to the entire segment in India, is getting access to WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube applications. Both Google and Facebook officially supporting the JioPhone is a clear testament to its popularity among the masses.

If that wasn’t enough, the company announced the second-generation JioPhone, again, at a very competitive price of Rs 2,999. This BlackBerry Curve-like device will be made available starting August 15. Then came the hotly-anticipated launch of JioGigaFiber – the company’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service.

If you didn’t catch Mukesh Ambani’s keynote presentation live, fret now. Here are all the highlights from Reliance Industries’ AGM 2018.

Reliance AGM 2018: JioGigaFiber

Reliance JioGigaFiber, formerly JioFiber, has been made official. The company calls JioGigaFiber as the most advanced fiber-based broadband solution, and provides speeds up to 1Gbps. The plan is to extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities. Reliance JioGigaFiber is all-in-one broadband service that rolls IPTV, landline, video conferencing, virtual reality gaming, among others. JioGigaFiber consists of the GigaFiber router and GigaFiber set-up-box.

Those interested can register for the JioGigaFiber service from August 15 through MyJio app and Jio.com. The company says it will prioritise the rollout of Jio GigaFiber in localities based on the interest it has received from registrations.

Reliance AGM 2018: JioPhone 2

The successor to the JioPhone is here, and it is called the JioPhone 2. The biggest change in the JioPhone 2 is its design. It doesn’t look identical to the JioPhone, rather it actually reminds you of the BlackBerry Curve. The JioPhone 2 is wider, all thanks to a Full QWERTY keypad. The display is still 2.4-inches but now sits in landscape position. Even the internal specifications remain unchanged, featuring 512MB RAM, 4GB of internal memory, a microSD card slot, and dual-SIM support. The JioPhone 2 runs on KaiOS and will be supporting WhatsApp and YouTube applications, Perhaps what makes the JioPhone 2 unique from other phones is its stellar pricing. The 4G VoLTE-enabled phone will be made available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 from August 15.

Reliance AGM 2018: JioPhone to get WhatsApp, YouTube

JioPhone and JioPhone 2 will now support WhatsApp and YouTube applications. WhatsApp and YouTube will be made available on the JioPhone starting August 15. Both apps were missing from the JioPhone since last year. The arrival of WhatsApp on the JioPhone is a bid deal – after all, it is one of the most popular messaging services in India, WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users globally and India is its largest market with over 200 million active users.

Reliance AGM 2018: JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer was also announced at the company’s AGM 2018. The offer essentially allows users to exchange their existing feature phone for a new JioPhone for as little as Rs 501. The offer will be valid from July 21. Reliance JioPhone will continue to be available at an effective price of Rs 0. However, users need to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of purchase.

Reliance AGM 2018: Jio subscriber base reaches 215 million

Reliance Jio has become the third-largest telecom company after Airtel and Vodafone. The company’s subscriber base reached 215 million in 22 months. The company says the data usage has grown from 125 crore GBs per month to more than 240 crore GBs per month. Plus, voice usage on the network has grown from 250 crore minutes per day to more than 530 crore minutes per day. According to the company, over 25 million people in India bought the JioPhone.

