Reliance AGM 2018: Mukesh Ambani introduces fixed-line broadband service JioGigaFiber

Reliance has announced the official launch of its JioGigaFiber fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service. The announcement was made at the company’s annual AGM in Mumbai. The company plans to extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio claims the JioGigaFiber is the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions.

Reliance JioGigaFiber is pitched as an all-in-one solution that takes care of broadband, IPTV, landline video conferencing, virtual gaming, and beyond. Those interested can register for the JioGigaFiber service from August 15. JioGigaFiber will compete with leading broadband service providers, as well as satellite cable operators.

The company has been testing its JioGigaFiber service since 2016, and the official rollout is expected to begin sometime later this year. JioGigaFiber service is expected to come to top cities of India such as Mumbai and Delhi, followed by other Tier-1 and Tier-II cities. As part of JioFiber preview offer, users are entitled to get 100GB of monthly data for 90 days at 100Mbps speed, along with access to Jio’s suite of apps. However, users have to pay Rs 4,500 as a one-time security deposit to avail the offer.

