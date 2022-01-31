Refreshed iMac Pro with M1 iMac design, improved chips coming in 2022: Report

The professional-grade iMac Pro is likely coming back this year, courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Gurman says he expects Apple to release a rebranded iMac Pro that is “bigger than the current 24-inch” but with a similar design.

That means the next-generation iMac Pro won’t even remotely look like the Pro Display XDR, Apple’s high-end monitor that it launched alongside the Mac Pro in 2019. Simply put, the new iMac follows the design language of the existing M1 iMac but with a larger display. Under the hood, the new all-in-desktop computer will have “similar chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors,” something that shouldn’t surprise consumers.

The iMac Pro was an odd product in Apple’s Mac lineup. Originally introduced in 2017, the workstation-level desktop gave designers, animators and graphic designers a powerful computer. But the iMac Pro was showing its age. The discontinuation of the iMac Pro last year was the right thing to do.

Apple needs a high-end all-in-one iMac that delivers maximum computing power. The M1 iMac, the one that made its debut last year, is impressive but the machine is not designed for professional-level users. Reports suggest that the next-generation iMac Pro would have a 27-inch display with mini LED backlighting and support for 120Hz ProMotion.

Under the leadership of Tim Cook, Apple recently reported its largest single quarter in terms of revenue ever, with sales growing over 11 per cent despite supply challenges. Apple beat analyst estimates for sales in every product category except iPads.Macs had the strongest growth of any of Apple’s hardware lineup growing 25 per cent over last year to $10.85 billion. In October, Apple launched new MacBook Pro models starting at $1,999 that were critically praised and featured Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel chip.

The tech giant is rumoured to hold its first hardware event of 2022 in March or April at which the 5G iPhone SE and iPad Air 5 may make an appearance.