Redmi Watch vs Realme Watch S: Price in India, design, and features compared

Xiaomi has launched a new budget Redmi Watch in India. The latest smartwatch comes with real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, GPS and other features. It will be seen competing against the Realme Watch S wearable, which is offering similar features with a slightly premium design. Both the fitness watches fall under the Rs 5,000 price segment. Here’s how the new Redmi Watch compares against the Realme Watch S device.

Redmi Watch vs Realme Watch S: Price in India

The new Redmi Watch will cost Rs 3,999 in India. It is being offered in three watch case colour options, including Blue, Black and Ivory. You also get to choose from four strap colours – Black, Blue, Ivory, and Olive. The fitness smartwatch will be up for sale in India starting May 25. Interested users will be able to buy it via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Realme Watch S is slightly more expensive at Rs 4,999 and on sale in blue, black, orange and green silicone strap colour options. There are also vegan leather strap options in brown, black, blue, and green options. Customers can get it via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Redmi Watch vs Realme Watch S: Design, display

The latest Redmi Watch sports a square dial, big bezels and plastic body. The smartwatch has a 5ATM rating, which means it is water-resistant and can withstand water pressure upto a depth of 50 meters. It offers a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with support for 320 x 320 pixels resolution and 350 nits peak brightness. The device has 2.5D curved glass on top. Xiaomi has also added a single multiple purpose button on the right side of the watch.

The Realme Watch S sports an aluminium frame, round dial and plastic back. The budget smartwatch has an IP68 rating, which means it is water-resistant up to 1.5 meters. The fitness watch ships with a 1.3-inch circular display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 360 x 360 pixels resolution. It offers support for the auto-brightness feature as well. The panel is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The wrist strap is removable, unlike the Redmi Watch.

Redmi Watch: Features

The Redmi Watch is equipped with GPS and GLONASS for precise tracking. The fitness watch has 11 sports modes, including trail running, indoor cycling, swimming, hiking, walking, and more. The smartwatch can also monitor heart rate and sleeping patterns. It comes with health features like guided breathing, target setting, air pressure detection, step counter, and more. The device can display all your phone notifications, control music, set alarms, weather forecast, and more.

Xiaomi claims that customers get over 200 watch faces. The Redmi Watch is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge. It is equipped with sensors such as PPG heart rate sensor, three-axis acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor.

Realme Watch S: Features

The Realme Watch S comes with a total of 16 sport modes. These include Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Football, Basketball, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Stationary Bike and more.

There is also a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. One can also track their sleep patterns using this watch. The smartwatch can show smartphone notifications, idle alerts, water reminders, weather forecast and more. Users can also control music using this watch.

The budget watch features a 390mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 15 days of battery life. Realme claims that users get more than 100 watch faces to choose from. Realme Watch S users will have to rely on their phone’s GPS to track the distance travelled.