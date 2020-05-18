Redmi Note 10 to RedmiBook: List of Upcoming Redmi products

Here we will be taking a look at everything that Redmi is expected to launch soon. Here we will be taking a look at everything that Redmi is expected to launch soon.

Redmi is Xiaomi’s budget-oriented sub-brand that focuses on launching products for the masses. It recently branched out of phones and got into other product categories with the launch of the Redmi powerbanks, RedmiBooks, Redmi TVs and more. As lockdown across the world relaxes, companies are gearing up to launch new products. Redmi is reportedly getting ready to bombard us with products across various categories including smartphones, TVs, and more.

Today we take a look at everything that Redmi is looking to launch in the weeks or a few months to come.

Redmi Note 10 series launch

Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently teased the launch of a new Redmi smartphone for this month. He mentioned that the device will come with “super performance”. According to several media reports, he could be hinting at the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones, which are expected to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 820 processor. Not much is known about the series as of now. We expect more details to follow in the coming days.

Redmi K30i launch

Xiaomi is also expected to launch its Redmi K30i smartphone soon in China. It could come to the international markets after being rebranded under the Poco brand, just like the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K30 Pro. It will be a specced down variant of the Redmi K30 and will come with 5G support thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset according to various reports. The phone will come with 6GB RAM/128GB storage. Other specifications are expected to remain the same as Redmi K30.

RedmiBooks launch

Apart from this, the company is also getting ready to launch its RedmiBook 14 in India in June.

Xiaomi is expected to launch three new laptops under its Redmi sub-brand in China, namely RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16. All these models were recently spotted on the Chinese e-trailer website JD.com.

The company is also getting ready to launch the RedmiBook 14 in India in June according to SlashLeaks. It is being said that the laptop will be priced under Rs 50,000 and will come with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD storage and will be powered by an Intel Core i5 processor.

Redmi Watch launch

Redmi is currently working on launching its first smartwatch called the Redmi Watch probably to take on the likes of Realme Watch that is set to launch in India on May 25. The watch was recently spotted on the BIS website, hinting at a closeby India launch. Not much is known about the smartwatch as of now, however, it is being said that it will run Google’s Wear OS operating system and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear processor.

Redmi true wireless earphones launch

Redmi AirDots S truly wireless earbuds which are priced at Yuan 100 (approximately Rs 1,100).

Redmi recently teased that it will be launching a pair of truly wireless earphones in India. Reports hint that these could be the recently launched AirDots S truly wireless earbuds which are priced at Yuan 100 (approximately Rs 1,100). The company is yet to reveal which one of its truly wireless earphones it will bring to the country and when.

Redmi Pad launch

Redmi is also expected to soon launch its first tablet, called the Redmi Pad. Xiaomi has not launched a tablet since 2018. The new Redmi Pad was recently spotted in a leaked teaser poster. According to the poster, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, a 90Hz refresh rate, 30W fast charging support and more.

