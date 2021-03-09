Redmi TV India launch set for March 17, teased to offer ‘immersive audio experience’

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Redmi TV in India on March 17. The company’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has posted a short video on the official site, which shows us a glimpse of the Redmi TV at the end. The teaser video suggests that the television will feature zero bezels and a massive screen.

Xiaomi first teased the launch of the Redmi TV at the Redmi Note 10 series launch event and said that it is bringing an “XL” experience, which could mean that the smart TV will feature a massive screen and offer a great “visual experience in every frame.” The television will have a Redmi branding at the bottom of the screen, as per the teaser.

Xiaomi is promising that users will get an immersive audio experience. The Smart TV will also offer support for IoT gadgets and one will also be able to do gaming. The teaser posted on the official site of Xiaomi reveals that the Redmi TV will deliver high efficiency and speedy experience. It will offer support for video streaming apps like Amazon Prime.

The rest of the details are currently under wraps. Last year, Redmi launched a 98-inch Smart TV in China, which could be unveiled in the Indian market too. Just recently, Redmi took the wraps off an 86-inch Ultra HD TV in China, alongside the Redmi K40 series. The brand could also bring this Ultra HD TV to India.

The India launch of the Redmi will take place on March 17 at 12:00PM. The event will likely be live-streamed via the official channels of Xiaomi. It is currently unknown whether the brand has plans to launch more than one Redmi TV in the country. In India, the company is already selling smartphones, power banks, audio accessories, and smart bands under the Redmi brand.