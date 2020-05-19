Redmi joins Poco; teases new audio product: Is true wireless earbuds the next big? (Image: Redmi) Redmi joins Poco; teases new audio product: Is true wireless earbuds the next big? (Image: Redmi)

Most smartphone manufacturers are getting into the audio market. We recently witnessed the launch of Xiaomi’s Mi Wireless Earphones 2 and before that, there were Realme’s Buds Air earbuds. It’s just on Monday that Poco confirmed to launch its true wireless earbuds called Poco Pop Buds. The Poco earbuds are heading to the country very soon. Following Poco, Redmi now announces to launch a new audio product in the country.

The teaser posted on social media channels suggests that Redmi true wireless earbuds as it notes “no strings attached”. Although Redmi didn’t confirm the name of the product it could likely be the Redmi AirDots S which are already available in Redmi’s home market, China. Redmi AirDots S launched in China very recently at an aggressive price point.

This is the first time we will witness Redmi launch an audio product in the country. The earbuds are priced at CNY 100 in China which roughly translates to around Rs 1,100. If the Redmi AirDots are really coming if a price tag similar to China it can create a buzz in India’s audio market.

Realme Buds Air vs Mi Wireless Earphones 2: Compared

What we know about Redmi AirDots S

Redmi Airdots S comes in only one colour option — black and in India too it could be available — if at all it launches — in black. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, 7.2mm drivers, and are IPX4-rated for water resistance. They are extremely lightweight which is one of the USPs about the earbuds. Redmi AirDots S weighs around 4.1g to be specific. Redmi claims that the AirDots can offer a battery life of four hours in a single charge. It comes with support for voice assistants, environmental noise reduction via Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip.

Here's everything you need to know about Redmi AirDots S

With the Redmi AirDots S the company could aim to compete with Realme Buds Air that launched in the country last year with a price of Rs 3,999. Xiaomi recently launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India with a price tag of Rs 4,499. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that OnePlus is also gearing up to launch its own TWS earbuds in July alongside the OnePlus Z.

