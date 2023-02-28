scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Redmi steals Realme’s thunder by announcing 300W fast charging tech

On the second day of MWC 2023, Redmi demos its 300W charger and takes a dig at Realme GT3's 240W fast charging.

Redmi 300W charging | Redmi 300W chargerRedmi's 300W charger takes Realme GT3's 240W wired charging tech. (Image Source: Ice Universe/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Redmi steals Realme’s thunder by announcing 300W fast charging tech
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Realme announced the Realme GT3, a phone that supports 240W charging and can fully charge the device in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds which is also the world’s fastest charging phone for a day. But on the second day of MWC, rival brand Redmi has now unveiled a new 300W charger that can fully charge a customised version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (review) in just 5 minutes.

Also Read
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch on February 26: India's first 1-inch camera smart...
tech featured
LLMs, XR to NLP: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean
Adobe-Adobe
DOJ preps antitrust suit to block Adobe’s $20 billion Figma deal

According to a video shared by the known tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Redmi’s 300W wired charger takes only 43 seconds to charge the phone from 1 per cent to 10 per cent while 1 per cent to 50 per cent takes 2 minutes and 13 seconds. The phone in the video seems to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery and the peak power is limited to somewhere around 290W.

However, the company is yet to reveal any details about its new charging technology. It also remains to be seen if the 300W charging technology will affect battery health and find its way into smartphones in the future.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 12:21 IST
Next Story

Gautam Adani to repay up to $790 mn share-backed loans by March: Report

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close