Redmi steals Realme’s thunder by announcing 300W fast charging tech

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Realme announced the Realme GT3, a phone that supports 240W charging and can fully charge the device in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds which is also the world’s fastest charging phone for a day. But on the second day of MWC, rival brand Redmi has now unveiled a new 300W charger that can fully charge a customised version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (review) in just 5 minutes.

According to a video shared by the known tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Redmi’s 300W wired charger takes only 43 seconds to charge the phone from 1 per cent to 10 per cent while 1 per cent to 50 per cent takes 2 minutes and 13 seconds. The phone in the video seems to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery and the peak power is limited to somewhere around 290W.

Redmi 300 watt charging will fully charge 4100mAh battery in 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/EnH3VHFbT9 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 28, 2023

However, the company is yet to reveal any details about its new charging technology. It also remains to be seen if the 300W charging technology will affect battery health and find its way into smartphones in the future.