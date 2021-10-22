Redmi Smart TV X launched with 4K screen, Dolby Atmos support: Price, specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X has been launched in China, which comes with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,100). The latest Smart TV comes with features like dual 120Hz display refresh rate, MEMC, 4K screen, Dolby Atmos support, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about this Redmi TV.

The 55-inch Redmi Smart TV X model is priced at CNY 2,999, which is approximately Rs 35,100 in India. There is also a 65-inch variant, which will cost CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 46,800). The Redmi TV is being offered in a single Black colour option. As of now, there is no word on when the new television will launch in India.

Redmi Smart TV X features, specifications

The newly launched Redmi Smart TV X is equipped with an ultra-HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display. Both the 55-inch and 65-inch TVs come with a greyscale response time of 6.5ms, 10bit (8bit + FRC) colour depth support, and 94 percent P3 colour gamut coverage.

Furthermore, both the models support FreeSync Premium and even support Dolby Vision. The televisions offer a 120Hz refresh rate and support MEMC to offer users a better viewing experience. The Smart TV packs a MediaTek MTK 9650 processor under the hood. It is backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

It has four in-built speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It even has two ducts, a sealed box with 2×0.38L large sound cavity, a total output of 2×12.5W, support for MediaTek’s AI-PQ and AI-AQ picture and audio enhancements.

In terms of connectivity, the TV offers an HDMI 2.1 port, an AV port, two USB ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an S/PDIF port, an RJ-45 port and ATV/ DTMB. There are four microphones as well that support far-field voice.