Redmi Smart Band launched at Rs 1,599: What are the key features

Redmi Smart Band launched in India

Redmi is strengthening its hold in the Indian market. Until last year, the company used to sell only smartphones in the country. Earlier this year Redmi introduced its first device which wasn’t a smartphone. The company launched the first-ever truly wireless earphones in the country. In line with the same thought, the company today announces its first-ever smart band in India – Redmi Smart Band.

The Redmi Smart Band is one of the most affordable smart band in the country priced at Rs 1599. The band comes in four colours – black, green, orange and blue.

The band looks quite similar to the Realme Band that was introduced earlier this year. The band will be available for purchase starting September 9, 1 PM across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

Redmi Smart Band features

Despite being aggressively priced the Redmi Smart Band comes with a 2.7 cm (1.08-inch) coloured LCD touch display. The band comes with five different sports modes including tracking, outdoor running, treadmill, cycling, walking and freestyle exercise. The smart band also comes paired with heart rate monitoring.

The company claims that the sports as well as the heart rate sensor are capable of providing accurate and in-depth analysis in real-time. The band also comes with an in-built sleep monitor that tracks and analyses sleep patterns and provides insight into the sleep patterns.

In addition, the Redmi Smart Band includes features such as weather updates, music control, notification alerts and call rejection directly to the wrist.

Redmi Smart Band is priced at Rs 1599. (Image: Redmi) Redmi Smart Band is priced at Rs 1599. (Image: Redmi)

One of the key highlights of the Redmi Smart Band is its battery. The company claims that the band offers up to 14-day battery standby time and can charge fully to 100 per cent in 2 hours. The Redmi Smart band is water-resistant up to 5ATM.

The band can be paired with devices that support Android 4.4 or above and iOS 9.0 or above.

To access these features and connect the band to phone users will need to download Xiaomi Wear and Xiaomi Wear Lite app available on Google Play Store and App store.

The band features USB direct charging. This means the band can be charged directly from any USB Type-A port. The box doesn’t come bundled with a charger. Similar to other smart bands the straps of the Redmi Smart Band are easily interchangeable.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.