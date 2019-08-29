Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi TV and RedmiBook 14 launch: All the key announcements

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand today announced a slew of new products, including its latest Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8. The company also launched a new Redmi TV and an updated version of its RedmiBook 14-inch laptop. The new products were announced at the company’s newly opened headquarter in Beijing, China.

For Xiaomi, the Redmi Note phones are best-selling smartphones, which have contributed to the company’s immense growth in markets like India. With the new Redmi Note 8 variants, the brand is introducing a new 64MP camera as the USP on its budget phones, topping the 48MP camera we saw on the previous Note 7 Pro.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing indicated that the Note 8 series would take another 2-3 months to launch in India depending on regulatory approvals. Both the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro come with four cameras at the back.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV and Redmi Book 14: Prices

Redmi Note 8 starts at Yuan 999 (Rs 10,000) for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB option, the 6GB RAM and 64GB option will cost Yuan 1199 (Rs 12,000) and the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant will cost Yuan 1399 (Rs 14,000). The phone will go on sale on September 17.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will start Yuan 1399 (Rs 14,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB version, Yuan 1599 (Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB version, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB option will cost Yuan 1799 (Rs 18,000). This will go on sale on September 3 in China.

Xiaomi’s Redmi TV will come in only 70-inches and is priced at Yuan 3799 and will go on sale on September 10. On conversion, the price is Rs 38,000 plus in India which would make it one of the cheapest 4K TVs.

The upgraded RedmiBook starts at Yuan 3999 (Rs 40,000) for the Core i5 Intel 10th gen processor with 256GB SSD, while the Core i5 variant 512GB SSD storage will cost Yuan 4499 (Rs 45,000). The most expensive variant runs the Core i7 processor (10th gen) and will cost Yuan 4999 (Rs 50,000)

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the marquee product in Xiaomi’s new lineup, and succeeds the Redmi Note 7 Pro that launched in February this year. With the new Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi is bumping up the camera to 64MP, following the market trend where other players like Realme and Samsung also plan to launch a phone with similar camera specifications.

The phone has a bigger 6.53-inch display with 3D glass design at the back. The display resolution is FHD+ (1080p) and it has a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The new Redmi Note 8 Pro is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which is focused on gaming. Redmi executives indicated that the India variant will continue to run the same processor.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 7 Pro ran the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, when it was announced in India. Redmi has also introduced liquid cooling on its Note 8 Pro smartphone, which was not seen on the previous phone.

Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a bigger battery as well which is 4500 mAh, compared to the 4000 mAh one we have seen on previous phones in the series. The phone now comes with 18W fast charging as well and a Type-C USB port.

Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor at the back. The rear camera shoots at 16MP resolution in default auto mode, but has dedicated mode in the camera app to shoot at 64MP resolution. The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s 64MP shots are 9248×6936 in resolution. The front camera is 20MP on the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been announced a White (with rainbow effect), Blue and Jade Green colour. The back is all glass with Redmi using Gorilla Glass 5. It continues with the fingerprint sensor at the back. Redmi Note 8 Pro in China will also come with NFC as well given the growing use of the technology in the country.

Redmi Note 8: specifications

Redmi Note 8 has a slightly smaller 6.39-inch display with the Full HD+ resolution. The phone also has a glass and metal design like the Redmi Note 8, but the camera placement is on the top right corner, unlike the Pro variant which has the camera placed bang in the centre of the device’s back.

The Redmi Note 8 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor similar to the newly launched Mi A3. It also comes with four cameras at the back. But Xiaomi has kept the main sensor as a 48MP one on this variant. It also comes with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, which are the same as the Pro variant.

The selfie camera is 13MP, while the battery is 4000 mAh. Redmi Note 8 also gets 18W fast charging. The phone has a Type-C UBS port as well.

Redmi TV: Specifications

Redmi TV will come in just one size for now: 70-inches and this is a 4K resolution screen which is also HDR ready. Other technical specifications of the Redmi TV are Amlogic quad-core processor, dual-band WiFi (2.4Ghz/5G), 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI port and two USB ports.

The Redmi TV will run the PatchOS that we have seen on Mi TVs as well. The company did not confirm when the Redmi TV will come to India but Lu Weibing said that this TV will come to the market for sure.

RedmiBook 14: Specifications

With the RedmiBook 14-inch, Xiaomi announced a refresh of the processor. The RedmiBook 14-inch will now have new variants running the latest Intel 10th generation Core i5 and Core i7 processor.

The laptop, which is seen as Redmi’s budget-friendly take on Apple’s MacBook and Huawei’s premium Mate laptops, will also come in a new Pink and White colour variants. The maximum RAM offered remains 8GB RAM, though the Core i5 variant will come in 256GB and 512GB SSD options, while the Core i7 will come in 512GB SSD. There’s no word on whether Redmi plans to launch it in India or not.

Disclaimer: The author is in Beijing at the invite of Xiaomi India.