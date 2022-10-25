Redmi Note 12 series: Models, specifications, design, and everything to know

The Redmi Note series has historically been one of the most popular offerings from Xiaomi, if not the most popular, so the amount of hype these phones generate isn’t all that surprising. With almost a year having passed since the last yearly refresh, the Redmi Note 12 series is now almost here, and the company’s been busy dropping teasers on its socials. With that in mind, we’ve curated a list of everything there’s to know about the upcoming handsets ahead of their imminent release.

Models:

The company has so far barely given any information about the models and variants that will make up the Redmi Note 12 series, but if past releases are anything to go by, there will be at least three of them. These will likely be the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. However, Redmi is known for releasing vastly different models for the Chinese and global markets so it remains to be seen if the same naming scheme will also be kept for the global models.

Battery and processor:

The top model in the upcoming series — likely the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ — will have a crazy fast charging speed of 210W, which will make it one of the fastest-charging phones in the industry. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 are no slouches either, and will support 67W and 120W charging speeds, respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ may feature the Dimensity 1080 chip The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ may feature the Dimensity 1080 chip

Making use of the battery to handle the processing needs will be the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 on the Pro models. The processor is manufactured by TSMC on the 6nm process and comprises two ARM Cortex-A78 cores running at up to 2.6GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz, which is the same as its predecessor — the Dimensity 920. The chip also supports 5G. Meanwhile, there’s no information available about the Redmi Note 10’s processing capabilities right now, although it also being powered by the Dimensity 1080 is a possibility.

Cameras:

The Sony IMX 766 camera sensor will be taking care of the photography needs of the Redmi Note 12 series. The highly capable sensor was previously featured on the likes of the Xiaomi 12 and Nothing Phone 1 in the past and is a proven performer. It has a 1/1.56″ sensor and even comes with built in optical image stabilization. There are a few rumors pointing toward a Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition with a 200MP Samsung sensor too but they are unconfirmed at this point.

Xiaomi has so far only teased the rear of the Redmi Note 12 series Xiaomi has so far only teased the rear of the Redmi Note 12 series

Xiaomi has also teased that the Redmi Note 12 series will sport an improved night mode that will greatly reduce noise in photos, thanks to a few enhancements on the software side of things.

Design:

From the teasers, it has become quite clear that the Redmi Note 12 series has diverged from its usual design philosophy to go for a more Realme-style look with that familiar-looking camera island. The teasers show triple cameras on the rear of the phones but the one on the front hasn’t been shown yet, as is the rest of the front design.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro will come in two different finishes: “Shallow Dream Galaxy” and “Time Blue”. There are also rumors that at least one of the models will come with a curved display but we’ll have to wait to see if they hold any substance right now.

Advertisement

Release date:

All Redmi Note 12 models will be released together on October 27 in China, although a global release may take several weeks following that.