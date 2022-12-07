scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 12 series launching in India soon

Xiaomi recently announced that the Redmi Note series has crossed the 300 million mark in terms of sales, and the company's now gearing up to launch the next iteration.

redmi note 12, redmi note 12 pro, redmi note 12 seriesThe Redmi Note 12 Series includes a base Note 12, a Note 12 Pro and a Note 12 Pro+. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

After launching the Redmi Note 12 series in China in October, Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch the same in India as well. With a tweet, Redmi India has announced that the Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in the country “soon.”

Xiaomi recently announced that the Redmi Note series has crossed the 300 million mark in terms of sales, making the series one of the most popular names in the smartphone industry. Out of that number, 72 million of them were sold in India alone.

The Redmi Note 12 series is mainly comprised of three models – the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 12 will obviously be the most affordable of the bunch. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. The main camera is a 48MP unit, which is supported by a 2MP sensor. For selfies, you get an 8MP snapper. The battery is sized 5,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ 5G mostly have the same specifications, save for the cameras and charging speed. Both have a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. They are powered by the Dimensity 1080 chipset and have 5,000mAh batteries. The Redmi Note 12 Pro gets 67W charging while the Pro+ comes with 120W charging support. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup while the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a 200MP + 8MP + 2MP setup.

It remains to be seen if the Indian variants will carry the same specs as the Chinese models.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 04:39:58 pm
