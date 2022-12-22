Redmi Note 12 5G to launch in India on Jan 5 as well: Everything we know so far

The Redmi Note 12 series will launch in India on January 5 next year, and Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 5G will be a part of this launch. Typically, the Redmi Note series has several variants; the base Note, the Pro Note and Pro Plus. Last year, only the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 11T were the 5G options in the series. But Xiaomi is ready to change this in 2023.

The company has already confirmed that three phones are launching on January 5. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ which will have a 200 MP camera along with the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12. All three will likely be 5G-ready smartphones. While the new phones bring significant upgrades in the hardware department, this will be the first time the base variant in the Redmi Note 12 series will support 5G connectivity.

Here’s a quick look at what we know about the Redmi Note 12 series so far.

Redmi Note 12 series: Expected specifications

The Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ were launched in China in October this year. The biggest change was the 5G support, along with the 200MP camera on the Pro+ variant. In China, the Redmi Note 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, while the Note 12 Pro and Pro+ are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip. We will have to wait and see if the same processors continue with India or not.

The base Redmi Note 12 in China comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display and gets a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a big 5000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 48MP main camera. The phone starts at CNY 1,199 or around Rs 14,000 plus. In comparison, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ also get a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, but with Dolby Vision certification and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pro variants are also powered by a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has 67W charging, while the Pro+ comes with 120W charging support. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a 200MP camera at the back, while the Pro has a 50MP main camera. Again we will have to wait and see if the specifications are the same in India and how the phones are priced.