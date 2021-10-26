Redmi Note 11, Redmi Watch 2 and more to launch on October 28: Check details

The Redmi Note 11 series will officially launch on October 28. The company’s General Manager Lu Weibing has also confirmed that the brand will unveil three smartphones, including Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. One will also witness the launch of the Redmi Watch 2. Read on to know more.

Redmi Note 11

The standard model will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, whereas its Pro version is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. All the smartphones are said to pack an AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the official posters has shown that the Redmi Note 11 will be covered with AG Glass to offer protection against scratches and fingerprints. The teasers have suggested that the Redmi Note 11 series will arrive with a 3.5mm audio jack. One of the devices will sport a 108MP primary rear camera with 2.1μm large pixels. It could use Samsung’s HM2 sensor that is available on the previous generations of Redmi Note phones.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 series to come in three variants, support 120W fast charging

They could offer a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The brand might offer these devices with up to 256GB of storage option. Some of the teasers have also confirmed that the devices will support multi-function NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6 as well as X-axis linear motor.

If leaks are to be believed, the standard Redmi Note 11 could be priced at CNY 1,199 (around Rs 14,000). The Redmi Note 11 Pro might be available for CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,700), whereas the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected to cost CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,700).

Redmi Watch 2

Redmi is hosting an event on October 28, where it is also expected to launch the Redmi Watch 2, alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. So far, the teasers have confirmed that the upcoming Redmi smartwatch will pack a 1.6-inch colour AMOLED display. It will pack a rectangle dial and a button on the right side of the device.

It will likely offer some basic health monitoring features, on-device sports recordings, as well as a waterproof design, which is usually the case with budget wearables. It could be available in black and blue colours, as per leaked images.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The rumour mill also suggests that we could also see the launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro. This budget fitness band could feature a rectangular body and rubber strap, as per the images that have surfaced online.

It is expected to come with support for GPS, Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate tracking and a bunch of sports modes. According to a report by WinFuture, the wearable could be seen competing against the Huawei Watch Fit and Samsung Galaxy Fit. The rest of the details are still unknown.