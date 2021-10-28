Redmi Note 11 series launch live updates: How to watch event, expected price, specs

The Redmi Note 11 series will launch in China today. At the event, the company is expected to launch three devices, including Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and a standard model.

The Redmi Note 11 series launch will kick off in the country at 7:00PM CST, which is 4:30PM in India. The launch event will be live-streamed via the popular Chinese platform, Weibo. But, you can also come back here to get all the updates on the Redmi Note 11 series.

The Redmi Note 11 series will reportedly be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. They are also expected to sport AMOLED screens with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro and standard model could come with a 5,000mAh battery, as per leaks.

Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, the brand is also expected to unveil its new Redmi Watch 2 as well as a Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness band. The smartwatch is teased to feature a larger AMOLED display. Keep reading to know more about the devices.