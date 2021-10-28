Redmi Note 11 series launch live updates: How to watch event, expected price, specs

The Redmi Note 11 series will launch in China today. At the event, the company is expected to launch three devices, including Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and a standard model.
The Redmi Note 11 series launch will kick off in the country at 7:00PM CST, which is 4:30PM in India. The launch event will be live-streamed via the popular Chinese platform, Weibo. But, you can also come back here to get all the updates on the Redmi Note 11 series.
The Redmi Note 11 series will reportedly be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. They are also expected to sport AMOLED screens with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro and standard model could come with a 5,000mAh battery, as per leaks.
Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, the brand is also expected to unveil its new Redmi Watch 2 as well as a Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness band. The smartwatch is teased to feature a larger AMOLED display. Keep reading to know more about the devices.
The Chinese brand will unveil three phones, including Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro . The standard model will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, whereas its Pro version is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The Redmi Note 11 Pro model is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. All the smartphones are said to pack an AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.
One of the official posters has shown that the Redmi Note 11 will be covered with AG Glass to offer protection against scratches and fingerprints. The teasers have suggested that the Redmi Note 11 series will arrive with a 3.5mm audio jack. One of the devices will sport a 108MP primary rear camera with 2.1μm large pixels. It could use Samsung’s HM2 sensor that is available on the previous generations of Redmi Note phones.
They could offer a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The brand might offer these devices with up to 256GB of storage option. Some of the teasers have also confirmed that the devices will support multi-function NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6 as well as X-axis linear motor.
