Redmi K60 series release date confirmed: Here’s everything you need to know

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is set to refresh its flagship K series with a new iteration. The Redmi K60 series is comprised of the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E, and the company’s just announced the launch date for the three phones in China — December 27. While the specifications of the devices have not been fully confirmed as of yet, tipsters on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo have been busy. Today, we list down all the information at hand about the upcoming phones.

Redmi K60 Pro

The Redmi K60 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor and will feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel offering a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will arrive with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will get its juice from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and possible 30W wireless charging. The back panel, as shown in the above image, looks to have a design inspired by carbon fiber.

For photography, Redmi K60 Pro may come with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera. Out of the box, the phone will boot into MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Lu Weibing, the general manager of Redmi, recently posted that the phone has scored over 1.35 million points on AnTuTu.

Redmi K60

The Redmi K60 will likely feature the same display as the Redmi K60 Pro, meaning it’ll have a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which isn’t far behind the Snadragon 8 Gen 2 in terms of performance. The battery is expected to be sized 5,000mAh with support 67W fast charging, although it isn’t clear if this model will offer 30W wireless charging.

For photography, the Redmi K60 may feature a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor at the rear. The front camera will likely be a 16MP snapper. Out of the box, the phone will boot into MIUI 14 based on Android 13. It’s possible that this model will make it to the global markets as the Poco F5.

Redmi K60e

The Redmi K60e is positioned as a “flagship with light performance,” according to the company. Barely anything is known about the device right now apart from the fact that it’ll be cheaper than the other two models. Additionally, Xiaomi is also planning on launching a Redmi K60 Gaming, just like the Redmi K50 Gaming from last year.