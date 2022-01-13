Redmi hints at new Note 11-series phone; Could it be the Redmi Note 11S?

Redmi India has just announced that the brand will be launching a new smartphone soon. A new post on Twitter by Redmi India teases the new smartphone, which appears to be kicking off the new Redmi Note 11 series.

“Are you 𝑿c𝐈ted for a 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-able step up?,” Redmi India said in the tweet, with bold text formatting on the ‘X’ and ‘I’. The ‘XI’ is roman for the number 11, and we bet the new tweet must be pointing at the Note Series that will succeed last year’s Redmi Note 10 series in India.

The tweet also mentions that a “New Note 1S Coming” which could point at the first phone in the series being a possible Redmi Note 11S, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Check it out below.

ια 1s com1ng. Are you 𝑿c𝐈ted for a 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-able step up? pic.twitter.com/fB2KRH70h8 — Redmi India – ια 1s com1ng! (@RedmiIndia) January 13, 2022

If you look closely at the camera module in the picture shared in the tweet, you can see a single LED flash along with a quad-camera setup, led by a 108MP main camera. We can also see what looks like a matte-finish back with a glass sandwich design and flat sides.

Not much more than this is known at this point and Redmi hasn’t made any specifications official either. The brand has still not announced a launch date either, so it is difficult to determine when we will the phone become official.

Note that the Redmi Note 11S, or whatever the first device ends up being called, will be the first in the series. We can expect the main Redmi Note 11 series to launch later this year, including the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and a possible Note 11 Pro Max.