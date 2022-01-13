scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

Redmi hints at new Note 11-series phone; Could it be the Redmi Note 11S?

Redmi India appears to be kicking off the Redmi Note 11 series in India with a Redmi Note 11S. Read all about it below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
January 13, 2022 12:58:48 pm
Redmi, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11, redmi note 11 series,Check out all we know about the new Redmi Note-series phone so far. (Image Source: Twitter/Redmi India)

Redmi India has just announced that the brand will be launching a new smartphone soon. A new post on Twitter by Redmi India teases the new smartphone, which appears to be kicking off the new Redmi Note 11 series.

“Are you 𝑿c𝐈ted for a 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-able step up?,” Redmi India said in the tweet, with bold text formatting on the ‘X’ and ‘I’. The ‘XI’ is roman for the number 11, and we bet the new tweet must be pointing at the Note Series that will succeed last year’s Redmi Note 10 series in India.

Also Read |Redmi Note 10S review: Good phone, but overshadowed by the Note 10 Pro

The tweet also mentions that a “New Note 1S Coming” which could point at the first phone in the series being a possible Redmi Note 11S, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Check it out below.

If you look closely at the camera module in the picture shared in the tweet, you can see a single LED flash along with a quad-camera setup, led by a 108MP main camera.  We can also see what looks like a matte-finish back with a glass sandwich design and flat sides.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Not much more than this is known at this point and Redmi hasn’t made any specifications official either. The brand has still not announced a launch date either, so it is difficult to determine when we will the phone become official.

Note that the Redmi Note 11S, or whatever the first device ends up being called, will be the first in the series. We can expect the main Redmi Note 11 series to launch later this year, including the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and a possible Note 11 Pro Max.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement