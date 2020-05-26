Redmi Earbuds S priced at Rs 1,799: 5 key features you must know (Image: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo) Redmi Earbuds S priced at Rs 1,799: 5 key features you must know (Image: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

Redmi is going all out to woo its Indian fans with the newly announced Redmi Earbuds S. This is the first true wireless earbuds that the company has launched in the Indian market ever since its arrival in the country. The Earbuds are easy to connect, you just need to take them out of the case and plug-in. No app complications here. The plug and play ideology will attract the non-tech savvy consumers. The Redmi Earbuds S are priced at Rs 1,799 and that makes it much cheaper than the recently launched Realme Buds Air Neo.

Redmi Earbuds S will be available in black colour variant on mi.com, Mi homes, Mi Studios, Mi Stores, Mi Commerce and Amazon starting May 27 at 12 noon. It will soon be available across all retail channels, the company confirmed.

With the Redmi Earbuds S, the company will compete with the just announced Realme Buds Air Neo. The newly arrived Realme Buds Air Neo is priced at Rs 2,999. Read about Realme Buds Air Neo here.

Redmi Earbuds S are compact and offer a sleek design when compare to other earbuds at this price point. Notably, in China the Redmi Earbuds S are available as Redmi AirDots S. Compared to the China pricing, the India price of the Redmi Earbuds S are slight expensive. In China, the Earbuds or AirDots S are available approx at Rs 1,100.

Redmi says that the all new Earbuds are “crafted to fit snugly in the ear canal ensuring long hours of use and minimal ear fatigue.” The case of the earbuds have matte black finish.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the key features of the Redmi Earbuds S that make it stand out from the crowded audio space.

–All-new Redmi Earbuds comes with multi-function button that allows users to take calls without having to touch their smartphone. It also includes a dedicated game mode that promises to offer a seamless gaming experience to the users. Redmi claims that “the dedicated gaming mode (low latency mode) brings class leading wireless latency to 122ms, reducing audio lag while playing games.”

–Redmi Earbuds S comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. 7.2mm drivers and are among the lightest true wireless earphones available. The earbuds weigh 4.1g to be specific.

–The Redmi Earbuds S come with IPX4-rated for water resistance support, which means the buds can survive the rain and sweat, during your daily workout.

–Earbuds from Redmi are expected to last up to 12 hours in a single charge. The company says, “Redmi Earbuds S are capable of providing 12 hours of usage with the charging case.”

–The Redmi Earbuds S come with support for voice assistants and Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip that reduces environmental noise. To access the voice assistant users will just need to double click on the tip of the earbuds.

Stay tuned to indianexpress.com as we bring you the full review of the Redmi Earbuds S in the days to come.

