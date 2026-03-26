Reddit to start ‘humanity tests’: Why your account could soon face an iris scan or ID check

Despite the rise of generative AI, Reddit remains one of the most useful social media platforms of all time. (Express Photo)

With AI-generated content flooding the internet, Reddit remains one of the few places where people gather to discuss anything and everything. However, like other social media platforms, it’s not immune to bots, some of which churn out content that drag down the quality of conversations.

Now, in an effort to fight back against bots, Reddit says it will require certain accounts that show “automated or otherwise fishy behaviour” to verify that it is in fact operated by a human.

The announcement, made by Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, is aimed at combating unwanted content flooding Reddit.

“As AI becomes a bigger part of the Internet, we want to make sure that when you’re on Reddit, you know when you’re talking to a person and when you’re not.”